Dalvin Cook enjoyed historic performance in win over Packers

Published: Nov 02, 2020
Kevin Patra

Dalvin Cook returned to the Vikings' proverbial kitchen and provided an astounding feast for Minnesota fans to behold.

The running back bowled over the Green Bay Packers, almost single-handedly providing a 28-22 win over the division rival. After missing one game due to injury, Cook returned to underscore he remains the lifeblood of the Vikings offense.

"He really is the best back in the league," Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said, via the team's official website.

Cook rushed 30 times for 163 yards and three TDs. The running back also led the Vikings in receiving, taking two catches for 63 yards and another score. Cook earned 226 of Minnesota's 324 scrimmage yards, a shade under 70 percent.

"Anytime you score four touchdowns you deserve some credit," Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said. "Just a great player, dynamic player; we're always trying to find ways to get him the football."

Cook is the first Vikings player with at least 200 scrimmage yards and at least four scrimmage touchdowns in a single game, per NFL Research. The running back is also the only player in NFL history with at least 200 scrimmage yards and at least four scrimmage touchdowns in a game against the Packers, as well as the only player with such a game at Lambeau Field (including Packers players).

"It felt great. This was my first win at Lambeau, and that's most important," Cook said. "Getting my team back on track and getting the team back where it needs to be at. We work so hard every day, limitless hours that nobody knows.

"And losing doesn't feel good. So, getting the win today was most important for me," Cook added. "The stats are a plus and they come with a great performance, but winning is first for me."

Cook became one of three players since 1950 with four scrimmage TDs in a game versus Green Bay (Others: CAR RB DeAngelo Williams [2008] & CHI QB Bobby Douglass [1973]) and one of three Vikings with four scrimmage TDs in a game since 1950 (Others: WR Ahmad Rashad [1979] & RB Chuck Foreman [1975]).

Sunday's win marked the first time in Cook's career he earned three rushing TDs in a game. He is the first player with three or more rushing scores against Green Bay since Washington RB Robert Kelley (3) in 2016 (1,442 days ago) and joined RB Chuck Foreman (Week 1, 1974) as the only Vikings with three rushing TDs in a single game against the Packers.

