Dalvin Cook active for Vikings against Rams

Published: Sep 27, 2018
The Minnesota Vikings likely will have dynamic running back Dalvin Cook at their disposal in Thursday's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cook is active for Thursday Night Football after taking part in today's walkthrough, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later made Cook's active status for the game official.

The team watched him in warmups closely to ensure his hamstring responded appropriately, Rapoport reported. Cook, however, will be on a pitch count against the Rams, Rapoport added.

Cook's return is a positive development for a Vikings team in need to find more diversity in its offensive attack. In last week's surprising loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings had virtually no running game to lean on with Cook out of the lineup.

In two games this season, Cook has tallied 78 yards on 26 carries. He also has 107 receiving yards on nine catches.

Although he'll see limited playing time against the Rams, Cook could be a wild card for the Vikings in what figures to be a tough test against a Rams front seven that ranks among the best in football.

