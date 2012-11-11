Dalton shines, Eli struggles as Bengals beat Giants

Published: Nov 11, 2012 at 08:14 AM

CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton threw a career-high four touchdown passes -- each to a different receiver -- and the Cincinnati Bengals ended their four-game losing streak by beating the New York Giants 31-13 on Sunday.

The Bengals (4-5) took advantage of a fumble and Eli Manning's two interceptions, which set up third-quarter touchdowns. That helped A.J. Green back up his observation there are holes in New York's defense.

The defending Super Bowl champions have a lot of holes everywhere.

The Giants (6-4) head into their bye with back-to-back losses and a lot of issues, especially on offense. Manning had another subpar game, failing to live up his family legacy of beating the Bengals. Older brother Peyton improved to 8-0 against Cincinnati on the same field a week earlier, leading Denver to a 31-23 win.

The Giants turned it over four times in the second half.

