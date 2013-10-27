Dalton's big day lifts Bengals over Jets

CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton threw a career-high five touchdown passes - four of them to Marvin Jones -- as the Cincinnati Bengals drubbed the New York Jets 49-9 on Sunday, their first dominant performance of a promising season.
Dalton's five touchdown passes gave him 11 in his last three games, his best such span. He's the first quarterback to throw for five TDs against the Jets since Dan Marino in 1988.
New York (4-4) took its most lopsided loss since 2010. Rookie quarterback Geno Smith threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.
