Dalton, Green use quick-hitters to carve Jets' defense

Alexander showed his range and speed in covering an average distance of 15.2 yards per tackle made against the Falcons. His tackle chart, which includes a sack and four additional tackles behind the line of scrimmage, shows the linebacker went as deep as three and a half yards into the backfield and almost 19 yards back into the defensive secondary to bring Falcons to the Georgia Dome turf. Alexander is just the type of swarming, agile linebacker Tampa Bay will need in Mike Smith's defense.