Dalton back at practice Thursday after visiting hospital with flu

Published: Jan 05, 2012 at 12:20 AM

Andy Dalton was back at practice Thursday after a nasty bout with the flu that sidelined him the previous day.

"I feel great," the Bengals rookie quarterback told The Cincinnati Enquirer. "It was a tough day yesterday, but I feel a lot better than I did. I'll be out there practicing and be ready to go. It was just a one-day thing. It was kind of out of nowhere. But I feel good now, so that's a good thing.

"I've watched the film and I know what's going on. Obviously I would've liked to have practiced yesterday, but it didn't happen. I'll go out there today."

Coach Marvin Lewis, preparing his Bengals for Saturday's wild-card game against the Houston Texans, declined to say how much the rookie was able to do in practice. He thought Dalton was up to date on the offensive plan.

"He's fine," Lewis said. "He'll go through the video. He's already been through it (from Wednesday). It's not a big deal."

The quarterback was taken to the hospital Wednesday night with flu-like symptoms after missing practice, Lewis said Thursday morning on Sirius XM radio.

The second-round draft pick has never lost at Houston's Reliant Stadium. He grew up in the Houston suburbs and played two games at the stadium in high school and another for TCU.

Dalton also likes facing a defense that he saw only a month ago instead of playing a team for the first time.

"Anytime you get to play a team twice, you have a feel for what they do and how they play," Dalton said. "So, it's nice going into the first playoff game against a team we've played before."

The Bengals (9-7) will try to score their first playoff win since the 1990 season when they face the Texans (10-6). Reliant Stadium has a retractable roof, so weather won't be an issue.

