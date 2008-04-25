Dallas trades Ayodele, Fasano to Miami for fourth-round pick

Looking to get back into the fourth round of this weekend's NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys on Friday traded linebacker Akin Ayodele and tight end Anthony Fasano to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round pick, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.
The Cowboys traded their own fourth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans earlier in the week to acquire cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.
Ayodele signed a five-year, $17.5 million free-agent contract with the Cowboys in 2006 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with Jacksonville. He finished last season with 57 tackles.
Fasano, a backup to Jason Witten, caught 14 passes in each of his two NFL seasons. He had shoulder surgery in January.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.