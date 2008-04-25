 Skip to main content
Dallas trades Ayodele, Fasano to Miami for fourth-round pick

Published: Apr 25, 2008 at 04:04 PM

Looking to get back into the fourth round of this weekend's NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys on Friday traded linebacker Akin Ayodele and tight end Anthony Fasano to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round pick, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys traded their own fourth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans earlier in the week to acquire cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.

Ayodele, who was Dallas' starting weakside inside linebacker for the past two years, lost his job when the Cowboys acquired seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Zack Thomas in free agency.

Ayodele signed a five-year, $17.5 million free-agent contract with the Cowboys in 2006 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with Jacksonville. He finished last season with 57 tackles.

Fasano, a backup to Jason Witten, caught 14 passes in each of his two NFL seasons. He had shoulder surgery in January.

The Dolphins have repeatedly tapped the Dallas pipeline since the arrival of former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells in December to run Miami's football operations.

The fourth-round pick acquired by the Dolphins is No. 100 overall. The Dolphins have eight other picks and will use the No. 1 choice to take tackle Jake Long, who has already signed a five-year contract worth $57.75 million, $30 million of it guaranteed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

