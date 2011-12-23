Dallas' Jerry Jones: 'It would surprise me if Felix does not go'

Dallas running back Felix Jones has not practiced this week as he recovers from a hamstring that tightened up on his final carry in last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but any lingering tenderness isn't enough to concern Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ahead of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"It would surprise me if Felix does not go," Jones said Friday morning on Dallas' 105.3 The Fan, via The Dallas Morning News.
The Cowboys officially listed Felix Jones as questionable following Friday's practice, and The Morning News reported that he will be a game-time decision.
"That would surprise me," Jerry Jones said in regard to the chance the fourth-year back misses Sunday's game. "On the other hand, it would be madness not to recognize he hasn't practiced this week, so you better have another plan in place. The point is these things are something that you gauge that has anything to do with how much he exerts and then how he feels after the exertion. He did it yesterday; he's doing that today. We'll have a much better feel at game time tomorrow on just how much he can get."
Felix Jones was seen cutting and running a few sprints at the Cowboys' practice facility on Thursday in an attempt to test out his sore hamstring. The Cowboys have expressed confidence that Jones will be able to play in Saturday's crucial game -- the decision to rest him this week purely is cautionary. Should Jones sit out against the Eagles, recently signed veteran Sammy Morris is expected to get the bulk of the carries.
"Morris has been a pleasant surprise. He's had a good week," Jerry Jones told the radio station.
The Cowboys later Friday signed running back Chauncey Washington to the active roster from their practice squad.
Morris and Washington split time at practice in Jones' absence.
Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins (shoulder) is questionable, along with linebacker DeMarcus Ware (neck), wideout Laurent Robinson (shoulder) and nose tackle Jay Ratliff (ribs).
If the New York Giants lose earlier Saturday to the New York Jets, the Cowboys (8-6) would be able to clinch the division title in their regular season home finale with a win over Philadelphia (6-8). But if the Giants (7-7) win, the Eagles would be eliminated from playoff contention and the NFC East champion would then be the winner of the New Year's Day game when Dallas travels to play the Giants.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.