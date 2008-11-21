Dallas defenders James, Ratliff hot names in IDP leagues

Will Witherspoon, ILB, Rams -- Witherspoon was likely drafted in your league, but he might have been released after an average start to the season. He's responded in the past two games, however, recording 21 tackles, including 12 against San Francisco last week. Witherspoon also has a sack and an interception on the year. The Rams' defense has given up nearly 160 rushing yards per game, while the team has mustered just over 14 points per week. Opponents will continue to build leads on the Rams and take advantage of their weak run defense, which will simultaneously boost the tackle numbers and IDP value of Witherspoon.