Dallas Cowboys' urgency, Kirk Cousins' market value and more

1) Carson's renaissance. Count me among those who were skeptical that Carson Palmer would have much left in the tank when Arizona acquired him in the spring. And count me among those now pointing out that the Cardinals' recent surge is in large part directly attributable to improved quarterback play. In the six games since Arizona got handled at home on a mid-October Thursday night by Seattle, Palmer has been pristine, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 1,717 yards, 12 touchdowns, four picks and a 106.8 rating. No coincidence: The Cardinals have gone 5-1. Right tackle Eric Winston told me something has clicked for his quarterback. "I don't want to be speaking for him, but it definitely feels like, whatever it's been, and not that it wasn't there before, but now with Carson, it's like, bam, and he's firing on all cylinders," Winston said. "It just takes time, even for an eight-year or 10-year vet, it takes time to let a new system marinate in. You can't expect someone to go into a playbook, especially one as thick as ours, and for it to click right away. Carson's just now starting to trust the receivers, the backs." That's not to say he's the long-term answer for Arizona, not by a longshot. But it's clear that picking up Palmer has given the Cardinals, with a talented roster overall, a better-than-good shot to compete.