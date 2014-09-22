Dallas Cowboys try to keep quiet, but lead way in player technology

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Dallas Morning News examined how microchips are the next big thing in sports technology, a field where the Dallas Cowboys are leading the way, despite seeking anonymity over its relationship with Catapult. The News talked to Gary McCoy, Catapult's 49-year-old senior applied sports scientist.
- However, NFL.com reported that the Philadelphia cornerback Cary Williams said coach Chip Kelly, who ushered in much of the practice technology, is overworking the Eagles players.
- The Associated Press reported that the return of Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker brings renewed questions about concussions in the NFL.
- Dolphins.com reported that the Miami Dolphins and the AARP Foundation packed and delivered one million meals for the elderly.
- Jaguars.com wrote about how the Joshua Frase Foundation benefits from the Jacksonville Jaguars' 50/50 raffle.
- The Cleveland Clinic announced a study the University of Rochester has found that football players might suffer long-term brain changes even in the absence of concussion.
- The Crestview (Fla.) News Bulletin reported that the Veterans Administration has created an app for managing concussions.
- WTXF-TV in Philadelphia featured a headband device being tested in Santa Barbara, Calif., that alerts coaches to a possible concussion.
- KXRM-TV looked at how high school athletic trainers have been preparing for concussions preparedness prior to this football season.
- The Arizona Republic reported that Phoenix-area high schools are seeking qualified athletic trainers.
- The Riverside Press-Enterprise talked to California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod about the CIF's limits on full-contact football practices.
- WLWT-TV in Cincinnati interviewed a sports medicine specialist, who said the majority of youth sports concussions happen during the fall.
- The University of Miami Concussion Management program made a music video sung by teens urging their peers to let their heads heal after a concussion.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor