Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys trading for OL Parker Ehinger

Published: Aug 30, 2018 at 02:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With 10 days until kickoff, the Dallas Cowboys are adding a piece to their offensive line.

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading offensive lineman Parker Ehinger to the Cowboys for cornerback Charvarius Ward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Ehinger was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati in the 2016 draft and won a starting guard job as a rookie, but saw that campaign cut short by a torn ACL. The knee injury has kept him from regaining his job since -- save for his lone start in Week 17 of 2017 -- and GM Brett Veach evidently deemed him expendable.

Dallas welcomes him in a move that appears to be for interior depth. We took a close look Wednesday at the struggles the Cowboys have faced and likely will continue to endure with Joe Looney taking over at center, but Ehinger has only seen starting snaps in the NFL as a guard. The Cowboys are looking at starting rookie Connor Williams at left guard, opposite two-time All-Pro Zack Martin, and might feel more comfortable with Ehinger behind (or competing with) Williams than the previous situation. It doesn't appear as though Ehinger will play center, though crazier things have happened.

The loss of backup Marcus Martin to a torn ligament in his toe during this preseason likely is a more logical explanation for this trade. Dallas doesn't want to enter the season without reliable depth behind the rookie guard and acquiring Ehinger for a bubble player addresses that concern.

Ward was an undrafted free agent who some expected to make the final 53-man roster in Dallas after he showed potential during camp. He'll instead move to a team that has had issues with its secondary during the preseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu: Saints don't 'really need me, but it would be good to go back home'

Tyrann Mathieu, a New Orleans native, played his college ball at LSU and has been heavily involved in the community during his nine years in the NFL. But the safety downplayed his chances of actually signing with the Saints.
news

Stefon Diggs, Bills reach agreement on four-year, $96M extension

Stefon Diggs has reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills on a four-year, $96 million extension that could be worth more with incentives, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Former 'Purple People Eater' Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman and "Purple People Eater" Doug Sutherland has passed away at 73. Sutherland appeared in three Super Bowls and made 96 starts for the Vikings over the course of his 12-year career.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Damiere Byrd is headed to Atlanta. The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, who will be his fifth team in as many seasons.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'definitely concerned' with secondary depth ahead of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens believe the return of DBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can help the team return to the playoffs in 2022. GM Eric DeCosta recognizes the team has "a lot of work to do" to capitalize on newly healthy players as it looks to bolster the defense through later waves of free agency and the upcoming draft.
news

Saints release QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

The New Orleans Saints released QB Blake Bortles despite signing the former No. 3 overall pick to a reserve/future contract in January. The release comes following the team's re-signing of Jameis Winston and addition of veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints

Could the New Orleans Saints bring the Honey Badger home? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ is visiting the Saints facility while he's in New Orleans with family and friends
news

Rob Gronkowski 'not ready to commit' to decision on football future yet

Tom Brady's unretiring led to the presumption that the quarterback's BFF, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, would likewise return to the Buccaneers. Gronk isn't ready to declare his intentions -- at least, not just yet.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'should be ascending' after acquiring QB Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera says the addition of QB Carson Wentz coinciding with his third year as Commanders coach should mean the club takes the next step in 2022.
news

Frank Gore's professional boxing debut announced for May 14

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Bobby Wagner joined Rams to 'be close to home,' where playing Seahawks will be 'cherry on top'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn't the newest Los Angeles Ram solely because of two shots at revenge against the Seattle Seahawks, but it certainly didn't hurt the Rams' chances of landing him.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Longtime Steelers QB Josh Dobbs had a tryout with the Ravens on Monday. Plus, news on roster moves and draft pick visits. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW