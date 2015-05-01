Dallas Cowboys take Randy Gregory with 60th pick

Gregory bounded down the steps of the stage in Chicago while yelling out "Super Bowl" to no one in particular. His energy and confidence are hard to miss. And it's also hard to miss Dallas' suddenly changed front seven. The team added former Carolina Panther Greg Hardy to the mix in the offseason, and then watched him get suspended 10 games by the NFL for multiple violations of league policy. Last year's second-round pick Demarcus Lawrence also came on strong late in the year.