 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys' support for DE Greg Hardy is waning

Published: Nov 22, 2015 at 12:44 AM

File this under least shocking news to come out of Dallas this season: Support for the mercurial Greg Hardy is beginning to wane among members of the Cowboys' front office.

Three sources within the team told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Hardy missed several meetings two weeks ago and was almost late to practice the same day. He was also late to a pregame meeting on Saturday night before last week's loss to the Buccaneers. Hardy's late nights out have also been a concern for the Cowboys, according to Rapoport.

The recent string of incidents have prompted talks between Hardy and several team veterans, head coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones and Hardy's agent as well, but will it be too late?

Rapoport, on GameDay First Sunday, said that Garrett could make an example of Hardy if his behavior doesn't change. Garrett is looking to regain control of a scattershot locker room, and last week that involved cutting two players -- Corey White and Christine Michael -- who happened to be the only two players on the last team road trip that did not wear suits.

What. A. Power. Move.

The fact that White and Michael were cut because of some sort of dress code violation while Hardy is allowed to do whatever he feels like sort of sums up the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, does it not? Hardy has been accused of some very serious crimes, and even with the release of photo evidence which the Cowboys should not have needed and did not see before they signed him, he remained on the roster.

It's difficult to imagine the balancing act Garrett is dealing with and it can't be easy if Jones wants to somehow aid in Hardy's rehabilitation. But if he really wants to make an example and get the core of his locker room back together, I think he knows what move he has to make, and it isn't one of the guys who happened to forget a tie.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones explains quiet offseason: We're 'looking towards signing our own guys'

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones pointed to the club's onus on signing its current starts to long-term contracts as one of the reasons for such a quiet offseason. 
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: QB Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' months after shoulder surgery

One week ago, Anthony Richardson stated he's "on a mission" to get back to playing football after shoulder surgery. On Tuesday, head coach Shane Steichen reinforced that by telling reporters, "he's in a really good spot." 
news

Dolphins plan to pick up fifth-year options on WR Jaylen Waddle, LB Jaelan Phillips

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Tuesday that the club plans to pick up fifth-year options on 2021 first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips before the May 2 deadline.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts as WR seeks new contract

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is skipping the Broncos' voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

Following the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles, debates raged surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes' chances of catching Brady as the greatest of all time. However, Mahomes says he's "nowhere near" G.O.A.T. status yet.
news

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White wants to 'make people fear me, make people respect me' in 2024

Entering Year 3 after putting up a career-high 990 yards on 272 carries with six touchdowns last season, Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White believes he's just scratching the surface.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua still trying to reach Cooper Kupp's expectations: 'He set the standard for us'

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua put up recording-setting numbers in his rookie season, but a standard set by teammate Cooper Kupp, the NFL's most recent triple-crown WR, has the youngster working to grow entering Year 2.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brushes off rising expectations: 'We're always hunting' 

The Houston Texans went from novelty last offseason to seeing expectations soaring in 2024 that they can compete for the AFC crown. Head coach DeMeco Ryans dismissed that the expectations change coaches' or players' approach one iota on Monday.
news

Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

It's altogether unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will ever truly fill the cleats of Aaron Donald -- and they certainly cannot be expected to do so in one offseason's worth of time. Nonetheless, Rams veteran linebacker Ernest Jones is eager to attempt it as L.A. gets to work on its first season without the surefire Hall of Fame defensive lineman since 2013.
news

While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Unsurprisingly, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is excited about the addition of Stefon Diggs to the WR room: "Just really excited to get to work with him"
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby healthy again: 'I'm feeling better than I ever have'

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby told reporters on Monday that he's fully recovered from last year's knee issues and that he's "feeling better than I ever have."