Dallas Cowboys sign wideout A.J. Jenkins

Dallas has signed former 49ers first-round pick A.J. Jenkins, the team announced. The 25-year-old wideout worked out for the Cowboys last week.
Arguably GM Trent Baalke's costliest draft whiff to date in San Francisco, Jenkins appeared in just three games as a rookie in 2012 before the Niners traded him to the Chiefs the following offseason. The former Illinois star hauled in just 17 catches for 223 yards in 25 games for Kansas City over the past two campaigns.
Jenkins is no threat to steal snaps away from the starting trio of Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley. The fourth-year pass-catcher will fight for a roster spot on a depth chart that also includes rookie Devin Street and not much else. The Cowboys cut Chris Boyd to make room for Jenkins.
If Jenkins can't latch on in Dallas, this stop is likely to mark the end of his underwhelming NFL career.
