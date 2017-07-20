Dallas Cowboys sign linebacker Justin Durant

The team on Thursday announced the signing of Justin Durant, the 31-year-old, free-agent defender who spent last season in Dallas as a key role player.
With Damien Wilson potentially facing league punishment following his July arrest on two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Dallas was on the prowl for depth.
Second-year linebacker Jaylon Smith is also on the mend from massive knee surgery, while Mark Nzeocha (knee) is a candidate to begin camp on the physically unable to perform list, per ESPN.
He's no lock to make the roster, but Durant has a shot to stick if injuries -- or a league-mandated ban for Wilson -- become a theme of training camp in Big D.
UPDATE: The team placed Durant on the active/non-football injury list on Saturday. He is eligible to be activated at any point during camp.