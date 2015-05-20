Dallas Cowboys sign DE Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory officially signed his four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Wednesday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $3.81 million with a $1.03 million signing bonus.
Gregory slid all the way to No. 60 overall after being graded as one of the top pass rushers entering the draft.
The former Nebraska Husker's stock sank after a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. NFL Media's Albert Breer and Rapoport reported that some teams were also concerned about Gregory's ability to handle the mental rigors of the NFL game.
After the Cowboys stopped his draft fall, the defensive end beamed, saying Dallas is getting a player that "hasn't even scratched the surface as a person and as a player."
The Cowboys have been bullish in their support of Gregory from both an on-field and off-field perspective.
For Gregory, his job will be earning a spot in the rotation and getting in shape so he doesn't have to leave workouts prematurely due to exhaustion, as he did earlier this month. The addition could be a huge boon for the Cowboys' pass rush. He joins a talented rookie haul for Dallas that includes first-round cornerback Byron Jones and free-agent offensive lineman La'el Collins.
Dallas could have inked a steal of the draft in Gregory, if the pass rusher lives up to the pre-draft talent evaluations and keeps it together off the field. The Cowboys famously have a history of aiding talented but potentially troubled players.
