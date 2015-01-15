Dallas Cowboys, Scott Linehan strike three-year deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas locked down the talented assistant on Wednesday night with a three-year deal that officially makes him the team's offensive coordinator.
Linehan held the title of passing game coordinator in 2014, with the OC role manned by Bill Callahan, who will coach up the Redskins' offensive line, per Rapoport. Dallas coach Jason Garrett told reporters Frank Pollack was promoted to coach the offensive line.
Linehan's pact matches the three-year contract the Cowboys furnished defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, assuring that both coaches will remain hitched to Garrett well into the future.
The Cowboys hired Linehan last offseason after he spent five years as a coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Under his guidance, Dallas emphasized a ground-heavy scheme that produced the NFL's No. 2 rushing offense. Heading into Sunday's playoff loss to the Packers, the team's 37.8 points per game since December were tops in the league.
Along the way, Linehan squeezed top-shelf campaigns out of Tony Romo and Dez Bryant, along with a career year from running back DeMarco Murray. His retention -- and promotion -- were a no-brainer for Jerry Jones and friends.
