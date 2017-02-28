Dallas Cowboys reportedly interested in Josh McCown

The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Cowboys"again have interest" in the 37-year-old veteran after investigating a trade for McCown last summer when he was a member of the Browns.
A Texas native, McCown played at SMU and Sam Houston State and is on the record saying that he would like to continue his career for at least another season.
Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott is the unquestioned starter in Dallas, but the Cowboys could use depth at the position once Romo is cut free. The team is also expected to re-signKellen Moore, but the 27-year-old boasts just two NFL starts.
McCown is a plus athlete and excellent teammate with plenty of good tape over the years. Staying healthy, though, has been a consistent issue for the veteran.
That hasn't stopped "four or five teams" from reaching out to McCown's camp about his availability for next season. He's as close as you'll come to a player-coach in today's NFL, and a team like the Cowboys would make plenty of sense as a late-career landing spot.