Dallas Cowboys release kicker Dan Bailey

The Cowboys will move forward with Brett Maher. The 28-year-old bounced around as an offseason-leg since going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013. He has zero regular-season attempts to his record. Maher played in the CFL the past four years, making 78.1 percent of his field goal attempts in that span, including 41 of 50 in 2017. Maher connected on a 57-yard attempt in the Cowboys preseason finale.