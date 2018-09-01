Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys release kicker Dan Bailey

Published: Sep 01, 2018 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys have cut the best kicker in franchise history.

The team released Dan Bailey on Saturday.

It was a stunning move from the Cowboys, who signed the ultra-accurate Bailey to a seven-year $22.5 million contract in 2014. He had three years left on the deal. The move saves the Cowboys $3.4 million on the salary cap.

Bailey's career 88.2 career field-goal average places him second-all time in NFL history, behind only Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens. Bailey owns the Cowboys' record for field goals in a career with 186.

The 30-year-old kicker suffered a groin injury last season that forced him to miss four games. His accuracy waned upon his return. Bailey ended the season with a career-low 75 percent field goal rate and missed the only two extra points of his career in 278 attempts.

There are always teams in need of a trusty kicker. Bailey shouldn't remain out of work long.

The Cowboys will move forward with Brett Maher. The 28-year-old bounced around as an offseason-leg since going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013. He has zero regular-season attempts to his record. Maher played in the CFL the past four years, making 78.1 percent of his field goal attempts in that span, including 41 of 50 in 2017. Maher connected on a 57-yard attempt in the Cowboys preseason finale.

