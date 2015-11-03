Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys release Joseph Randle

Published: Nov 03, 2015 at 05:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Joseph Randle has gone from starting Dallas Cowboys running back to NFL afterthought in a span of two weeks.

The Cowboys have waived Randle, the team announced Tuesday. The running back went unclaimed on waivers and became a free agent on Wednesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The news comes just four days after Randle was deemed to have violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy for a recent arrest in Wichita, Kansas. He's facing a one- or two-game suspension, per Rapoport.

Randle was also arrested for shoplifting in October of 2014.

Through six games this season, Randle averaged 4.1 yards per carry as part of an early-season backfield rotation. After watching Darren McFadden shoulder 57 touches for 275 yards the past two weeks, the Cowboys reached the conclusion that Randle isn't worth the off-the-field baggage that accompanies him.

Dallas will presumably go forward with McFadden as the three-down starter and talented but enigmatic Christine Michael as the backup and change-of-pace option.

It will be interesting to see if Randle attracts legitimate interest on the open market. He's not a workhorse back capable of consistently moving the chains and sustaining a rushing attack for four quarters.

For all of the offseason hype generated for Randle's chances of superstardom behind a stalwart offensive line, he simply left too much meat on the bone when handed a prime opportunity.

