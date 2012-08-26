Dallas Cowboys NT Jay Ratliff has apparent ankle sprain

Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff might miss the team's Sept. 5 regular-season opener against the Super Bowl-champion New York Giants after suffering what appeared to be a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' 20-19 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Saturday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Ratliff had a high-ankle sprain and would undergo tests on Sunday. The eight-year veteran from Auburn was seen on crutches after the game.
"It probably just happened, so they are probably just being cautious right now," linebacker Anthony Spencer said, according to the team's web site. "But when you can't walk and you're walking on crutches, it is a little alarming. Hopefully he'll be all right and will get back out there."