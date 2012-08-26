Dallas Cowboys NT Jay Ratliff has apparent ankle sprain

Published: Aug 25, 2012 at 08:59 PM

Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff might miss the team's Sept. 5 regular-season opener against the Super Bowl-champion New York Giants after suffering what appeared to be a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' 20-19 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Saturday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Ratliff had a high-ankle sprain and would undergo tests on Sunday. The eight-year veteran from Auburn was seen on crutches after the game.

"It probably just happened, so they are probably just being cautious right now," linebacker Anthony Spencer said, according to the team's web site. "But when you can't walk and you're walking on crutches, it is a little alarming. Hopefully he'll be all right and will get back out there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What's wrong with Dak Prescott? How can the Jaguars recover from the Urban Meyer disaster?

What's wrong with Dak Prescott? Where do the Jacksonville Jaguars go after the firing of Urban Meyer? Bucky Brooks answers these questions in the Scout's Notebook. Plus, a rookie on the rise and a second-year player coming into his own.
news

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
news

Patriots-Colts preview: What to watch for Saturday night on NFL Network

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down three things to watch for in Saturday's NFL Network exclusive game when the New England Patriots face the host Indianapolis Colts.
news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW