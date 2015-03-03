Dallas Cowboys must re-sign DeMarco Murray on multi-year deal

First of all, Dez Bryant was always going to get the franchise tag -- a move that essentially represents the Cowboys buying more time. Bryant's truly a special player, albeit one with some questions off the field. Mr. Rapoport reported on Dallas' concerns about Bryant during a November installment of "NFL GameDay Morning" -- and he provided additional insight on the matter last week. But let's be honest: Nobody knows more about Bryant -- the good and bad, the majestic and problematic -- than the Cowboys. And they want Bryant and his unique talent on their team. He means too much for Tony Romo. Thus, I completely agree with Monday's move to make sure he will be part of the 2015 Cowboys. The hesitation, perhaps, is with regard to a long-term deal. The franchise tag gives Dallas the flexibility to either eventually iron out a multi-year pact or deal with Dez on a "pay as we go" plan.