Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys look to stay perfect on road in Chicago

Published: Dec 04, 2014 at 01:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the Dallas Cowboys, there is no place like the road.

Jerry Jones' team is 5-0 on the road entering their Thursday night visit to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears -- which can be seen exclusively on NFL Network.

"I think, for me, I think that turns me on a little bit -- to come into someone's house and hear the boos and all that," DeMarco Murray said, per ESPN.com. "I think it's a great thing. We've just got to focus and have more patience, especially on the road, and not make many mistakes. I think we'll be fine."

The Cowboys are the only NFL team yet to suffer a loss away from home. Dallas' undefeated road record camouflages their pedestrian 3-4 mark in Jones' billion dollar stadium.

Oddly enough the last time Dallas lost on the road it was last season, in Chicago, on a bitterly cold night that crushed the Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs.

Dallas' reasoning for their success on the road this season is a bit amorphous.

Defensive end Jeremy Mincey said they sometimes face more "distractions" for home games. While Jason Witten postulated the Cowboys communication is enhanced on the road.

"I think we've done a really good job of focusing on those details," he said.

With three of their last four games away from Dallas, the Cowboys need that road success to continue. It starts with Thursday night against a Bears team with little to play for. A loss for the second consecutive year in Chicago, in prime time, would be devastating for the Cowboys' playoff chances.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Cowboys-Bears and reacts to Brian Hoyer earning the nod over Johnny Manziel. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out

With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful to play, Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 15 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles, REFORM Alliance provide incredible experience for kids impacted by criminal justice system

The Philadelphia Eagles partnered with REFORM Alliance to host 35 Philadelphia-area kids impacted by the criminal justice system for their "Eagle for a Day" event. Michael Baca spoke with REFORM co-chair Michael Rubin and Eagles' Jordan Mailata about the impactful experience.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15 for precautionary reasons.

news

Shaquille Leonard on being Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: 'It was pure happiness'

During a challenging season, Shaquille Leonard says he has been sustained in part by his off-the-field work to help others. The linebacker tells Brooke Cersosimo why being named the Colts' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award "means a lot."

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined twice for $36,281 total for unsportsmanlike conduct

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL fined Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet -- per sources informed of the situation.

news

Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that QB Kenny Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Mike White not cleared to play; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions

Jets quarterback Mike White has not been cleared for contact by team doctors and was has been ruled out for Week 15, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE