Dallas Cowboys look to stay perfect on road in Chicago

Jerry Jones' team is 5-0 on the road entering their Thursday night visit to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears -- which can be seen exclusively on NFL Network.
"I think, for me, I think that turns me on a little bit -- to come into someone's house and hear the boos and all that," DeMarco Murray said, per ESPN.com. "I think it's a great thing. We've just got to focus and have more patience, especially on the road, and not make many mistakes. I think we'll be fine."
The Cowboys are the only NFL team yet to suffer a loss away from home. Dallas' undefeated road record camouflages their pedestrian 3-4 mark in Jones' billion dollar stadium.
Oddly enough the last time Dallas lost on the road it was last season, in Chicago, on a bitterly cold night that crushed the Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs.
Dallas' reasoning for their success on the road this season is a bit amorphous.
Defensive end Jeremy Mincey said they sometimes face more "distractions" for home games. While Jason Witten postulated the Cowboys communication is enhanced on the road.
"I think we've done a really good job of focusing on those details," he said.
With three of their last four games away from Dallas, the Cowboys need that road success to continue. It starts with Thursday night against a Bears team with little to play for. A loss for the second consecutive year in Chicago, in prime time, would be devastating for the Cowboys' playoff chances.
