Dallas Cowboys lack balance without rushing attack

On a day when Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson rumbled for 140 yards on the ground, the Dallas Cowboys all but scrapped the run.
Coming off a knee injury, Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray carried the ball just four times for 31 yards as Dallas passed 87 percent of the time, the highest single-game rate in the league in 2013.
"You'd certainly like to have more balance than that, obviously," coach Jason Garrett said Sunday, per Calvin Watkins of ESPNDallas.com. "We'll keep striving for that. We did run the ball a little bit fairly well early on. DeMarco looked like he was going to have a good day, but as it wore on there were some minus runs that happened that got us behind the sticks a little bit. Hard for us to get into a rhythm."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Dallas isn't sold on Murray as a franchise back. That was painfully evident against Minnesota.
The Cowboys, in the third quarter, scored 14 points in seven seconds, building a 10-point lead in the process. Instead of employing Murray in any attempt at a sustaining ground game, Tony Romo rattled off 20 straight passes down the stretch.
They won Sunday, but the lack of balance will cost the Cowboys games before this season folds to a close.