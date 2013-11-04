Dallas Cowboys lack balance without rushing attack

"You'd certainly like to have more balance than that, obviously," coach Jason Garrett said Sunday, per Calvin Watkins of ESPNDallas.com. "We'll keep striving for that. We did run the ball a little bit fairly well early on. DeMarco looked like he was going to have a good day, but as it wore on there were some minus runs that happened that got us behind the sticks a little bit. Hard for us to get into a rhythm."