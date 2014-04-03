Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers among top NFL dynasties

The lowdown: It all came crashing down for Dallas, at least in terms of being the greatest dynasty of all time, when the salary cap, injuries and -- believe it or not -- Dom Capers' Panthers ended the Cowboys' dreams of winning a record four out of five Super Bowls in 1996. The cap ravaged a team that was ill-equipped (along with many of the other teams adjusting to the financial learning curve) to deal with a ceiling on its salary growth. That doesn't, however, diminish the immense respect that is due to coach Jimmy Johnson and owner Jerry Jones for building the first roster to win three out of four Super Bowls. When you combine that with the incredible run of 20 straight winning seasons that Tom Landry and Tex Schramm put together throughout the '60s, '70s and '80s -- Dallas also made five Super Bowl appearances during that stretch -- you can make the case that the Cowboys should be No. 1 on this list. Some might not consider that the makings of a dynasty, but no team has equaled that run before or since. From 1966 to 1982, the Cowboys appeared in 12 NFC or NFL title bouts.