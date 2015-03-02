Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys franchise tag Dez Bryant

Published: Mar 02, 2015 at 05:45 AM

Beginning what will likely be a season-long tug of war, the Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Dez Bryant, preventing the best offensive player from hitting the market this spring, the team announced.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the tag is non-exclusive, per a source who's seen the paperwork. This means that Bryant can negotiate with other teams, and the Cowboys have the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

The enigmatic pass catcher is invaluable to Dallas' offense, having supplied 273 receptions for 3,935 yards and 41 touchdowns over the last three years, though talent was never the major question.

As Rapoport noted, mounting off-field concerns have more to do with Monday's measure than anything else.

Owner Jerry Jones will want to ensure that Bryant can remain clean off the field and continue to ascend in his own locker room.

Like Demaryius Thomas, who was tagged by the Broncos, Bryant's $12.823 million price tag represents an incredible savings, especially with an offensively-starved free agent market.

Bryant, fairly or unfairly, will need to take one on the chin this season in order to prove that he's long-term material for the Cowboys.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decals during the 2022 season.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

news

Justin Herbert: I've been thinking about Chargers-Raiders rematch for 'past six or seven months'

Justin Herbert and the Chargers don't have to wait long for a chance at revenge against the Raiders with schedule-makers pitting the division rivals against each other to open Week 1 on Sunday.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on loss to Bills: 'We got our ass beat, straight-up'

Jalen Ramsey offered the bluntest assessment of the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills to open the 2022 NFL campaign. "We got our ass beat, straight-up," Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

news

Josh Allen on pulverizing stiff-arm: 'An example of what I'm willing to do to win a game'

Facing a third-and-7 on their opening drive of the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled toward the sideline and stiff-armed Rams safety Nick Scott to get the first down.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

The Los Angeles Rams were left crestfallen by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, losing 31-10, as the 2022 Super Bowl favorites made a statement at the expense of the 2021 Super Bowl winners.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE