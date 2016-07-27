Dallas Cowboys face fine for three suspended players

With linebacker Rolando McClain and defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory all saddled with league-imposed punishments, the team will be forced to pay a fine up to $250,000.
Last season, any franchise with three suspended players was forced to pay that much, per the NFL's remittance policy. The fine isn't expected to be reduced in 2016, leaving Dallas on the hook to pay a portion of the suspended players' salaries based on an agreed-upon formula.
Gregory is banned for at least 10 games for violating the NFL's policy against substances of abuse. McClain faces a 10-game suspension and Lawrence a four-game ban for similar violations, triggering the NFL-imposed fine.
The same happened to the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, when they had six players suspended for PED violations over a two-year span.