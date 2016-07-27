Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys face fine for three suspended players

Published: Jul 27, 2016 at 08:25 AM

Losing a trio of players to suspension will cost the Dallas Cowboys on the field -- and off.

With linebacker Rolando McClain and defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory all saddled with league-imposed punishments, the team will be forced to pay a fine up to $250,000.

Last season, any franchise with three suspended players was forced to pay that much, per the NFL's remittance policy. The fine isn't expected to be reduced in 2016, leaving Dallas on the hook to pay a portion of the suspended players' salaries based on an agreed-upon formula.

Gregory is banned for at least 10 games for violating the NFL's policy against substances of abuse. McClain faces a 10-game suspension and Lawrence a four-game ban for similar violations, triggering the NFL-imposed fine.

The same happened to the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, when they had six players suspended for PED violations over a two-year span.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Saints are adding a veteran presence to its shallow RB room. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Sean McVay reflects on Jared Goff trade: 'I wish that there was better clear communication'

Lions QB Jared Goff will get a golden chance to turn around his fortunes in a profound way on Sunday when Detroit visits his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.
news

John Harbaugh: Critics of Lamar Jackson 'whistling in the graveyard' after hot start to season

Figuring out Lamar Jackson has been an ongoing topic over the last three seasons. The Ravens QB's start to the 2021 season gives the impression that teams still hoping to accomplish this are not as close as critics initially predicted.
news

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released ﻿Josh Lambo﻿, ceding the kicking job to Matthew Wright. The third-year kicker made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday.
news

Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to suffered torn ACL

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
news

Josh Allen: A lot of 'shoulda, coulda, wouldas' will 'fuel' Bills after last-second loss to Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen laments the team's red-zone woes after losing to the Tennessee Titans after a turnover on downs from the 3-yard line. 
news

Sean McDermott on fourth-down decision: I'll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10

Buffalo went for the win instead of a game-tying field goal and Josh Allen got stuffed. Jeffery Simmons' tackle led to a kneel down and a thrilling Titans win, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott would do it again. 
news

Derrick Henry gives Titans 'big shot of life' in win over Bills

Derrick Henry is producing the best encore to a 2,000-yard season in NFL history. The show continued Monday night with another virtuoso performance. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee edged Buffalo, 34-31, in a battle of division leaders.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Titans' win over Bills on Monday night

A huge goal-line stop on fourth down of a Josh Allen sneak by the Titans defense propelled them to a 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday night.
news

OT Taylor Lewan, WR Julio Jones among Titans players injured in win over Bills

Tennessee Titans left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ was carted off the field on a backboard in the first half of Monday' night's game against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, Trey Lance still out

The 49ers might be switching QBs again -- this time back to their starter. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ participated in practice Monday, while rookie Trey Lance was sidelined with his knee injury.
news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans "Monday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW