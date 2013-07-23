Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos face early adversity

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten joins today's "NFL Total Access" to talk about his team's injury-riddled start to training camp, plus all the Tuesday's news from around the NFL as teams get back to work. Tune into NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET -- and don't miss Wednesday's premiere of "Inside Training Camp Live" -- all-day coverage of NFL training camps across the country.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» "NFL AM" continues its Second Act series with a look at Tony Mandarich, the former No. 2 overall NFL draft pick who now is a fashion photographer. Get a jump on Tuesday's football talk beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.
» An offseason that began with such promise for the Denver Broncos has turned sour in a hurry, with star pass rusher Von Miller's four-game suspension the latest blow. What's Miller's next move, and how will the preseason AFC favorites make up for his possible absence? Our experts have the answers.
» Jerry Rice joins an all-new Dave Dameshek Football Program, and Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller joins a brand-new NFL Fantasy Live. Check out the NFL.com podcast hub for that and much more.
» Today, Albert Breer tell us what to expect in Wednesday's scheduled probable cause hearing in the Aaron Hernandez/Odin Lloyd murder case.
» Adam Schein offers nine predictions for what we will see unfold during NFL training camps in The Schein Nine.
» Your fantasy draft is just weeks away. But don't worry, NFL.com Fantasy has you covered. Practice your strategy with NFL.com mock drafts, including standard and auction formats, PPR, IDP and more.
» Around The League continues its series profiling the top 40 NFL figures we see Making a Leap in 2013.
» NFL Evolution reports on the league's new Legends Program, designed to help former NFL players connect with each other, their former teams and the NFL.
» Happy birthday to recently retired NFL center Matt Birk, who turns 37 on Tuesday.