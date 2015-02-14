Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys decline option on Henry Melton

Published: Feb 14, 2015 at 04:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We've hit that part of the NFL calendar where teams will be making decisions on the future contracts of players who were on their roster in 2014.

For some, the decision to cut a player will be hastened by a scheduled bonus or money set to become guaranteed if said player remains on the roster past a certain date. For other teams a decision on future options must be determined.

Many option decisions are obvious, as the years were built in to protect the cap or give the team leverage with a borderline player.

One such player is Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Henry Melton, who had a three-year, $24 million option that would guarantee him $9 million in 2015.

As expected, the Cowboys won't pick up that option, per the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George. Dallas had until Sunday to inform Melton whether or not the option would be picked up. Melton's agent confirmed the news Saturday.

When the Cowboys signed Melton, coming off an ACL injury last offseason, it was readily assumed it would be a one-year deal unless the defensive tackle dominated in 2014.

He did not dominate.

Melton finished with just 15 tackles, five sacks and three starts in 16 games before being shut down prior to the playoffs with a bone bruise in his right knee.

With bigger free agency questions -- Dez Bryant and DeMarco Murray -- the Cowboys' defense will move on with cheaper options.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Malcolm Butler to the show and plays a free agency edition of "Who Do You Trust?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis do with the second-team offense? How is WR A.J. Brown adjusting to life in Philadelphia? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw in Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with an elbow issue that has limited his offseason work. Stafford is dealing with what is described as "bad tendinitis."

news

Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, per a source.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down, but said Thursday on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live that he now wants to focus on moving forward with the Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Joe Flacco embracing role as mentor to Zach Wilson, but QB believes he still has 'that ability to start'

Jets QB Joe Flacco is embracing his role as mentor to Zach Wilson, though head coach Robert Saleh thinks he can still be a starter in the NFL.

news

Broncos TEs Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich could help replace Tim Patrick in offense

Tim Patrick's season-ending knee injury leaves the Denver Broncos searching for how to replace the big-bodied receiver's production, likely thrusting more work on tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich.

news

Matt Rhule: First-rounder Ikem Ekwonu has 'a long way to go' to earn Panthers' starting LT job

The Panthers drafted Ikem Ekwonu No. 6 overall in April's draft, envisioning the NC State product as their franchise left tackle. Coach Matt Rhule is going to make the rookie earn that job.

news

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third altercation in three days

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning has been involved in altercations with defensive teammates in his past three practices, and head coach Dennis Allen was finally forced to kick him off the field after his latest scuffle.

news

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs making 'wow' plays every single day in camp

The Green Bay Packers are getting big plays from a rookie receiver during training camp, just not the one they expected. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has hit the ground running, making splash plays that have even reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers gushing.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp 'respectfully' disagrees with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranking himself ahead of triple-crown winner

Regardless of Cooper Kupp's historic showing, fellow NFC Pro Bowl selection Justin Jefferson ranked himself ahead of the Rams receiver, stating recently, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me." Kupp, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, politely disagreed Wednesday when asked about Jefferson's take.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW