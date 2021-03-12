Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Alex Smith's amazing comeback inspired me

So said the QB after signing a new four-year, $160M contract in Dallas. Smith's incredible journey back to football -- countless procedures, crushing setbacks, and hard rehabilitation set against an uncertain future -- pushed his Cowboys counterpart through his own trying recovery process.

"I have to thank, honestly, Alex Smith﻿," Prescott told reporters this week. "Because at that moment when you're sitting there and you have an injury like that or you come out of surgery, to see somebody who's already done it and did it actually in worse circumstances, that allowed my mind just to go to straight, 'Hey, I can do this. I'm going to beat this. It's just a matter of time."