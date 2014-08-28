Dallas Cowboys cut B.W. Webb, sign Phillip Tanner

The Dallas Cowboys didn't punish cornerback B.W. Webb after a training camp tussle that led to a fan swinging a helmet at Webb, who retaliated by shoving the fan.
However, on Thursday the team did cut Webb.
Despite glaring deviancies in the secondary, the Cowboys announced they waived the 2013 fourth-round draft pick and signed running back Phillip Tanner.
Tanner's signing is likely just to add another backfield body for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Webb did not play well last season, earning just 16 tackles, one pass defensed and a plethora of blown-coverage plays. Despite getting beat often in a reserve roll last season, the Cowboys' cutting of a defensive back is troublesome.
We learned Thursday that safety Jakar Hamilton will be suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. That is on top of corner Orlando Scandrick's suspension for four games following a PED violation earlier in August.
