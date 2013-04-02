Dallas Cowboys: Best and worst draft picks

Dennis Homan -- 1968 (No. 20 overall)

The Cowboys had very high hopes for Homan, who was taken No. 20 overall in the 1968 draft. He would go on to catch a mere 23 passes with one touchdown in three years with the team. After two more years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had a combined 14 catches and one touchdown, Homan left the NFL and played with the Birmingham Americans of the World Football League.

