Dallas Cowboys: Best and worst draft picks

Top picks
Bob Lilly -- 1961 (No. 13 overall)
The first-ever draft pick in the history of the Dallas Cowboys franchise, Lilly is considered one of the greatest defensive linemen to ever play in the National Football League. Affectionately known as "Mr. Cowboy," he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980 and was the first player who spent his entire career with the Cowboys to be elected into Canton.
Roger Staubach -- 1964 (No. 129 overall)
Staubach was selected in the 10th round of the 1964 NFL Draft, but he didn't join the Cowboys until 1969 due to his commitment to the U.S. Navy. He went on to lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship following the 1971 season and another title following the 1977 season. Staubach finished his illustrious NFL career as a six-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
Herschel Walker -- 1985 (No. 114 overall)
Suspecting that the USFL was on the verge of folding, the Cowboys took a chance on Walker in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Four years later, the team traded him to the Minnesota Vikings for five players and six draft picks (which led to Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith and Darren Woodson). The deal helped the Cowboys build their dynasty in the 1990s.
Larry Allen -- 1994 (No. 46 overall)
One of the best draft bargains in Cowboys history, Allen was the No. 46 overall pick (Round 2) in the 1994 NFL Draft. He went on to appear in 11 Pro Bowls and helped the team win their fifth Super Bowl (XXX) in franchise history. Allen played his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but retired a member of the Cowboys. He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Troy Aikman -- 1989 (No. 1 overall)
The No. 1 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, Aikman had a successful career in Big D. Not only did he earn six Pro Bowl appearances, but he also won three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX), one Super Bowl MVP and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Aikman is one of 13 quarterbacks the team has drafted since 1977 -- and the lone one to win a title for the franchise.
Worst picks
Rod Hill -- 1982 (No. 25 overall)
A first-round selection in the 1982 NFL Draft, Hill was expected to come in an make an immediate impact in the Cowboys' defensive backfield. Instead, he recorded two interceptions and failed to earn a single start in two years with the franchise. The Cowboys ended up trading Hill to the Buffalo Bills for a sixth-rounder in the 1984 draft. His lackluster career ended after 1987.
Shante Carver -- 1994 (No. 23 overall)
A first-round pick in the 1994 draft, Carver was expected to add to what was already a powerful defensive line. Instead, he recorded a meager 11.5 sacks and didn't force a single fumble during four years with the team. He went on to play for the XFL's Memphis Maniax in 2001 before moving to the Arena Football League's Dallas Desperados. At least he helped one football team in the city.
Dennis Homan -- 1968 (No. 20 overall)
The Cowboys had very high hopes for Homan, who was taken No. 20 overall in the 1968 draft. He would go on to catch a mere 23 passes with one touchdown in three years with the team. After two more years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had a combined 14 catches and one touchdown, Homan left the NFL and played with the Birmingham Americans of the World Football League.
Mike Sherrard -- 1986 (No. 18 overall)
The first wide receiver the Cowboys took in the first round (1986) of the draft since Homan, Sherrard showed promise as a rookie with 744 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately, those would be the lone stats he would post with the team. Sherrard missed the next two seasons with a broken right leg and would never play for Dallas again. His forgettable career ended in 1996.
Kevin Brooks -- 1985 (No. 17 overall)
Brooks is best known for being the player the Cowboys settled for in the 1985 NFL Draft. The team wanted to take a wide receiver out of Mississippi Valley State named Jerry Rice, but the San Francisco 49ers traded up and took him one spot ahead of the Cowboys. Rice became the greatest wideout ever -- Brooks finished with 12.5 career sacks in Big D.
