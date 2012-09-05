Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants in 2012 season opener

Ogletree thoroughly fooled New York's top cornerback, Corey Webster on his long score to start the second half -- the kind of big play the Cowboys couldn't make enough of in that Jan. 1 showdown that ended their season. And they got another huge play from Murray, who broke two tackles in the backfield, scooted down the right sideline for 48 yards, and set up Dan Bailey's 33-yard field goal for a 17-10 lead through three quarters.