Dallas Cowboys at defensive crossroads with Monte Kiffin hiring

As far as Kiffin is concerned, maybe last season at USC wasn't his finest. But Jones wouldn't have hired him if he felt he couldn't fit in. Jason Garrett is the head coach, and while jokes abound about him being Jones' red-headed puppet, ultimately it's the head coach and his staff who meet regularly. So Garrett and Kiffin must cohabitate. I think they will. On the surface, Garrett and Ryan made it work, even when the team didn't perform well, or when Ryan received an embarrassing unsportsmanlike penalty from the sidelines (a rarity for a defensive coordinator). Ryan is not for everybody, which tells you that Garrett is more adaptable than one would think -- his focus truly is on winning. We'll see how it goes from here.