Analysis

Dallas Cowboys among NFC's worst heading into 2013 season

Published: Mar 19, 2013 at 05:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

tony-romo-jerry-jones-130319-wide.jpg

There's good news and bad news for the Dallas Cowboys.

The good news: They won't have to hear the familiar refrain this season that they're once again underachieving and failing to live up to their incredible talent.

The bad news: That's because the Cowboys are the flat-out worst team in the NFC East and one of the four worst teams in the conference. It's not even up for debate.

Owner Jerry Jones has gone about managing his coaching staff the wrong way. Dallas has yet to make a single offseason addition that will either shore up a major hole or strengthen the roster. It's a recipe for disaster.

What's to like about the Cowboys? Where are they strong?

Yes, linebacker Sean Lee will return after going on injured reserve in late October with a toe injury. That's a big deal. Dallas also smartly applied the franchise tag to Anthony Spencer, ensuring that the pass rusher will be back after a great season in which he notched 11 sacks.

But perhaps there's a reason executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones indicated that striking a long-term deal with Spencer isn't the team's first priority. The Cowboysrightly fired overrated defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, but then they replaced him with Monte Kiffin, who is returning to the NFL after a pretty poor stint in college with his son Lane at Tennessee and USC. Kiffin isn't going to run the 3-4, which means Spencer is going to have to play end in the 4-3; the transition will be a new challenge for both him and DeMarcus Ware. What was once a strength of this team now becomes a question mark.

There are other issues on the defense. Some rival executives tell me they wonder if cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne are suited for Kiffin's scheme. The safeties aren't special. The front seven doesn't stack up.

For all of the criticism quarterback Tony Romo endures, he is the strength of the Cowboys. Yes, I remember the ill-fated fourth-quarter pick that helped hand the division title to the Washington Redskins in a Week 17 loss. But Romo had what I will call his best season, featuring the best stretch of his career before those season-ending follies. Romo would be a much better and more even player if he had help on both offense and defense. Locking Romo up with an extension would be a must even if the Cowboys' dire salary-cap situation didn't make it crucial to get him under a more cap-friendly contract.

Harrison: Out of the free agency fray

Elliot Harrison asks why some normally active teams

-- like the Cowboys -- have stayed on the sideline during free agency. More ...

Dallas' offensive line is weak. Miles Austin and Dez Bryant are, in theory, a dynamic 1-2 punch at receiver. But Austin has had injury and availability issues, while Bryant, who also battled injuries last year, seemingly doesn't prioritize football and the little things it takes to win. Thanks to the poor line play and running back DeMarco Murray's fragility, the ground game is spotty.

The Cowboys will never truly beef up the talent base until Jones removes himself as the general manager and brings in a true football guy to run the show. It's the biggest part of the problem.

Pedestrian or oddly matched talent can be maximized by great coaching, but they don't have that in Dallas. We've documentedJason Garrett's consistent play-calling and game-management issues. Though Jones has made comments that have sparked ambiguity regarding this point, he wants to pull the play-calling duties from Garrett and hand them to offensive coordinator and line coach Bill Callahan. Shortly after Jones declared that he wanted this offseason to be "very uncomfortable," John Garrett (Jason's brother) left the staff.

One wonders if Callahan, Kiffin, defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and Co. are waiting for Jon Gruden in 2014. I feel for Garrett; he's been neutered.

The New York Giants are the best team in the NFC East. General manager Jerry Reese has had a very strong offseason, signing three likely starters in pass-catching tight end Brandon Myers, versatile defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins and former Cowboys linebacker Dan Connor. Reese also added a fourth receiver in Louis Murphy and brought back old friend Aaron Ross at corner.

I love what Chip Kelly and the Philadelphia Eagles have done, upgrading with defensive end Connor Barwin, cornerback Cary Williams and safety Kenny Phillips on defense, as well as tight end James Casey on offense. Kelly, as we've penned before, is the right coach at the right time for Philly.

Meanwhile, whether Robert Griffin III or Kirk Cousins is playing quarterback for the Washington Redskins, that team is better than Dallas.

If the Cowboys were in the NFC West, they'd be in fifth place, behind the conference's two most well-rounded squads in the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, as well as the St. Louis Rams (love the addition of Jake Long) and Arizona Cardinals (I told you they were going to sign Drew Stanton to play for Coach of the Year Bruce Arians).

Sean Payton is back; thus, so are the New Orleans Saints. The Atlanta Falcons are better than Dallas, obviously. So are the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and -- now that they have Greg Jennings -- Minnesota Vikings.

So congrats, Dallas. You are lumped in with the Detroit Lions (who have work to do, as much as I loved the Reggie Bush signing), Carolina Panthers (who must significantly improve their defense, offensive line and receiving corps) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who aren't quite there yet, though of course we can reconsider their status if and when they land Darrelle Revis). You are behind St. Louis. Your owner has made your coach a dead man walking.

The Cowboys are a mess. Don't blame Romo. He's the only reason Dallas isn't ranked 16 out of 16 in the NFC.

Buckle in for a long season.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles

What to make of Lamar Jackson? How bad are things looking for Russell Wilson? Gregg Rosenthal puts every signal-caller in order in his latest QB Index. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL Week 13 underdogs: Can Steelers break out of funk against Ravens? Patriots to top Bills?

Will the Steelers snap a losing streak against the rival Ravens? Can the red-hot Patriots keep rolling in Buffalo? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 13.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo

Which teams should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming offseason? David Carr lists three fits. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL today.
news

Next Woman Up: Amy Sprangers, Chief Revenue Officer for the Seattle Seahawks

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Seattle Seahawks' Amy Sprangers discusses the key to being a successful Chief Revenue Officer, the driving force behind the organization and her deep commitment to implore others to demand what they deserve.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Bengals rocket into top 10, while Cowboys tumble out of top five

What does the NFL pecking order look like in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season? In Dan Hanzus' updated Power Rankings, the Bengals rocket into the top 10, the Cowboys tumble out of the top five and there's another change at No. 1.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Jets holding two of top five picks

The 2022 NFL Draft pick the Jets acquired from the Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade is looking extremely valuable heading into Week 13. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

The First Read, Week 13: Mac Jones ready to push Patriots? Dolphins pointing up

Can Mac Jones step up for the Pats' big showdown with the Bills? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL true or false: Patriots poised to nab No. 1 seed? Steelers finished? NFC playoff teams set?

Are the red-hot Patriots poised to claim the AFC's No. 1 seed? Can the struggling Steelers get up off the mat? Do we already know which seven teams will make the NFC playoffs? As we head into December, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction.
news

Ravens overcome adversity (again) with ugly win over Browns to maintain lead in jumbled AFC North race

Jim Trotter breaks down the jumbled race in the AFC North following the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night to cap off Week 12.
news

This isn't the L.A. story Rams expected to be telling 

This isn't the L.A. story the Rams expected to be telling, not after a dazzling 7-1 start to the season. In the wake of a third straight loss, though, Jeffri Chadiha says there's still time for Sean McVay's team to deliver on its Super Bowl promise.
news

Patriots roll past Titans for sixth straight win, showing flexibility that should concern rest of NFL

The Patriots won their sixth straight game on Sunday, rolling past the Titans 36-13. Judy Battista says Bill Belichick's team is showcasing the kind of flexibility that should concern the rest of the NFL.
news

What Jaguars must do to help struggling Trevor Lawrence; Cowboys' Micah Parsons for DPOY?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains what the Jaguars need to do to help Trevor Lawrence rebound from a rough first 10 games of his NFL career. Plus, a look at Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' case for Defensive Player of the Year, a new candidate for the title of WR1 and a playoff contender's sagging pass defense.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW