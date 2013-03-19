Dallas Cowboys among NFC's worst heading into 2013 season

But perhaps there's a reason executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones indicated that striking a long-term deal with Spencer isn't the team's first priority. The Cowboysrightly fired overrated defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, but then they replaced him with Monte Kiffin, who is returning to the NFL after a pretty poor stint in college with his son Lane at Tennessee and USC. Kiffin isn't going to run the 3-4, which means Spencer is going to have to play end in the 4-3; the transition will be a new challenge for both him and DeMarcus Ware. What was once a strength of this team now becomes a question mark.