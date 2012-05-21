Dallas Clark signs one-year deal with Buccaneers

Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a contract Monday after meeting with the Bucs last week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The Buccaneers later announced that Clark had signed a one-year deal, though financial terms were not disclosed.
Ample opportunity for Clark
"Dallas Clark is a consummate pro and proven playmaker," Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik said in a news release. "He will be another asset, on and off the field, for our team."
The 32-year-old Clark saw his production dip the past two seasons, totaling just 71 catches for 699 yards and five scores after a career-high 1,106 receiving yards in 2009. Clark made the Pro Bowl that season.
Clark will likely help replace Kellen Winslow, who told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that the Buccaneers are trying to trade him, shortly before he was shipped to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for an undisclosed 2013 draft pick.
Clark also worked out with the New England Patriots last week, though that team is already relatively stocked at tight end, with standouts Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.
Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs had interest in Clark, according to a report by the Kansas City Star on May 2.