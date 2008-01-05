Dallas assistant Sparano interviews with Dolphins

Published: Jan 05, 2008 at 10:47 AM

MIAMI -- The front-running candidate to become the Miami Dolphins' coach was also the first to interview.

Dallas Cowboys assistant head coach Tony Sparano interviewed Saturday in Dallas with new Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland, who was hired away from the Cowboys this week. The Dolphins declined to say whether executive vice president of football operations Bill Parcells also took part.

Tony Sparano

Coaching experience:
Cowboys offensive line coach: 2003-2007

Jaguars tight ends coach: 2002

Redskins tight ends coach: 2001

Browns offensive quality control coach: 1999-2000

Univ. of New Haven head coach: 1994-1998

Boston Univ. offensive coordinator: 1989-93

Boston Univ. offensive line coach: 1988

Univ. of New Haven offensive line coach: 1984-87

The Dolphins met first with Sparano in part because he's off-limits for interviews beginning Sunday. He can't be interviewed again until the Cowboys either lose in the playoffs or reach the open week before the Super Bowl on Jan. 21-27.

Minnesota defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is expected to interview with Miami next week. Other possible candidates include Baltimore defensive coordinator Rex Ryan, Jacksonville assistant head coach Mike Tice and Arizona offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

The Dolphins fired Cam Cameron on Thursday after he went 1-15 in his first year as an NFL head coach. The new head coach will be their fifth since 2004.

Sparano also interviewed Saturday with the Baltimore Ravens, as did Cowboys offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Sparano and Garrett interviewed Friday with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ireland has stressed that he and Parcells want to hire a coach they know who shares their philosophy. The 46-year-old Sparano was hired by Parcells in Dallas in 2003 as tight ends coach, became offensive line coach in 2005 and called plays for Parcells in 2006.

Sparano was promoted to assistant head coach last February. His only head coaching experience was at his alma mater, New Haven, in 1994-98.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

