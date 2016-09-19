Dak Prescott wears and becomes the star in Cowboys' win

Prescott found Bryant for a chunk of yardage, then hit on another bootleg for a gain of 14 to set the Cowboys up near midfield with eons of time left in the fourth. Perhaps his best play game on second-and-4 from the Washington 44, where Prescott, 10 yards deep in the backfield and surrounded by defenders on all sides, managed to avoid a sack by dumping it off to Swain, who made it back to the line of scrimmage, avoid a disastrous loss of yards. The play drew a roughing the passer penalty and a fresh set of downs, and a few plays later on third-and-11, Prescott stood tall in a mostly clean pocket and found Beasley for another first down. A completion to Witten on a drag put Dallas inside the five, setting up Alfred Morris for a revenge touchdown to take the lead and the win for Dallas.