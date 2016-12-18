Dak Prescott thrives for Cowboys in the face of (more) adversity

So it was basically time to see how Prescott would handle a different type of adversity: The kind that comes when people stop lauding your strengths and start focusing on your weaknesses. Prescott joked that "there was less time spent on social media" this past week, but he also proved that he wasn't going to respond to his issues by trying to do too much. After all, this is the same rookie who was so efficient that he posted a passer rating of at least 100 or better in 10 of his first 12 games. Prescott acknowledged that he might have been too eager to create big plays in that Giants loss, an ambition that cost him dearly in the end.