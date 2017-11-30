Around the NFL

Dak Prescott says injured hand is 'good' after victory

Published: Nov 30, 2017
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott briefly left for the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins after suffering a hand injury.

According to NBC Sports sideline reporter Heather Cox, the X-rays Prescott underwent in the locker room on his right hand were negative. He didn't miss an offensive snap, playing the final snaps of the first half despite dealing with swelling in the hand.

Prescott told reporters his hand was feelin "all right" after the game.

"It's good," Prescott said after the game. "Just initially, got hit on it, it bruised up and felt it swell a little bit at the time ... it was on the option. I think I just put my hand on my stomach and his helmet hit it. It just swelled up. I was fine. We've got great trainers and doctors. They wrapped it up, fixed it up, and we were ready to go."

The Cowboys were leading the Redskins, 17-0, when Prescott made his brief exit. He was back on the sideline with his teammates after spending a few minutes in the locker room.

Television cameras captured him throwing the ball on the sideline when he returned from the locker room. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush also warmed up briefly before Prescott's return.

"I couldn't grip initially because the swelling swelled up on me so bad," Prescott said. "We wrapped it up, got the swelling down and I was fine."

Prescott finished the game completing 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

