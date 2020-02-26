Dak Prescott's agent meets with Cowboys to talk deal

"It's exactly where we want to be with Dak," McCarthy said. "What he's done to this point speaks to itself. Really, Dak is in a business situation right now -- I've gone through this as a coach with a number of my players in the past. I think like anything, it's just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter. And that's really where we are as an organization. And that's where Dak is in his personal flight to get a contract done."