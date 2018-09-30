Around the NFL

Dak Prescott predicts turnaround: 'Sun will rise again'

Published: Sep 30, 2018 at 04:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Dak Prescott is confident his slow start won't become a defining characteristic for the Dallas Cowboys' 2018 season.

Speaking to NFL Network's Michael Irvin, Prescott says he's confident he can help spur a turnaround for the team after a lackluster 1-2 start. Asked by Irvin whether he considers himself an elite quarterback, Prescott didn't hesitate in his response.

"Yeah, I do," Prescott said. "I'll always see myself as an elite quarterback and I know I'll get back to playing that way very soon. It's just three games. We'll put in all the work that we need to do. We'll get to where exactly we want to be and need to be. The sun will rise again."

Prescott understands things need to change. He knows the offense has underperformed through the first three games, averaging a paltry 13.7 points per game (31st in NFL) and 277.7 yards per game (30th).

"It's off," Prescott said about the offense. "We got to get it going, get it going early. ... That's what we need to do, just to start faster.

"Everything's there, but it seems we're not clicking the way we need to be clicking, and right now it's more so just finding the exact reason why."

The Cowboys' lack of depth at wide receiver was a concern coming out of the preseason and that narrative hasn't changed a month into the season. Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions could offer a prime opportunity for Prescott, who ranks 28th in passing yards (166 per game) amid a disappointing 74.9 passing rating, to prove he's capable of being the offensive leader the Cowboys sorely need.

With Prescott only throwing for more than 200 yards twice in the past 11 games, he needs to put in a vintage 2016 performance fast if the Cowboys want to ensure their aspirations as a legitimate playoff contender.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
news

Jalen Hurts on comments following loss to Seahawks: 'Everything starts with me'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clarified on Thursday his comments following Monday's loss to the Seahawks, telling reporters that he was issuing a challenge to himself and that "everything starts with me."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) won't play vs. Steelers 

As expected, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will be unavailable after he sustained the shoulder injury in a Week 15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, HC Zac Taylor told reporters.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics, focused on winning games

After silencing his critics after a masterful performance without WR Tyreek Hill last week, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made it clear he's only worried about winning football games. 
news

Ravens feel 'disrespected' being listed as underdogs in Monday night's showdown vs. 49ers

With the Baltimore Ravens seen as an underdog going into Monday night's clash with the San Francisco 49ers, S Kyler Hamilton and his teammates are ready to prove doubters wrong. 
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White denies he 'quit' on team after missing Week 15

After sitting out of the Buccaneers' crucial victory over the Packers due to a lingering foot injury, LB Devin White was forced to defend himself against accusations that he quit on his team this week.
news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on potential of free agency: 'I just couldn't see myself anywhere else'

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is potentially a free agent after the 2023 season, said on Wednesday that he can't see him anywhere else.
news

Mike Tomlin says 'work in progress' George Pickens will play Saturday amid non-blocking scrutiny

George Pickens has attracted plenty of attention for his apparent lack of effort on one particular play during the Steelers' latest loss. His explanation -- "I didn't want to get injured" -- didn't do him any favors. Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the matter regarding the 2022 second-round pick Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Saints-Rams on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a game with plenty of playoff implications.
news

Week 16 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.