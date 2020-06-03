Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is joining the chorus of NFL clubs and players striving to make a difference following the killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Prescott pledged $1 million to help battle systemic racism.
"I plan to take action and pledge $1,000,000 to improve our police training and address systematic racism through advocacy and education in our country," Prescott wrote.
Along with the monetary pledge, Prescott voiced his belief in peaceful protests to help spur the Black Lives Matter movement and help foster a commitment to change.