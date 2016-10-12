Dak Prescott or Tony Romo? Vet gives Cowboys higher ceiling

In the present, for this season, Romo is the quarterback who gives the Cowboys the best chance to advance in January. To elevate Prescott upon Romo's return is to do some damage to the fabric of your team that is irreversible. While you can certainly be intrigued with riding the hot hand in Prescott, once you bench your veteran star quarterback, it's nearly impossible to go back to him later. How do you look him in the eye eight weeks from now and say, "Hey, Tony. You weren't good enough to get your job back, but now that our rookie hit his wall, we need you to take us to the playoffs?"