Dak Prescott or Tony Romo? My take on four QB controversies

So you can understand Fisher's reasoning in wanting to bring along Goff slowly. But this isn't the mid-'90s, and in today's NFL, Fisher can't afford four years of .500 ball to develop his young quarterback. While I understand the reasoning, I also believe that the Rams could be losing games just as ugly with Goff under center as they are with Keenum -- and at least then they'd be accelerating the rookie's development. If they are so concerned that they might fracture the kid's confidence by starting him too early, then maybe he wasn't actually worth the No. 1 overall pick in the first place. Either way, you have to find out.