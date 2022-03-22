Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

But the key to the puzzle is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Cooper out of the picture.

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ has no questions about Lamb's readiness to assume the top-dog duties.

"Yeah, there's no doubt he is,'' Prescott said Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "I think that's the best part of that move. You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he's done in his first two years, it's exciting. He hasn't really scratched the surface. Just for him to be the one, to be the main guy, I know he's going to be ready for it. I know he's already doing the things he needs to do that are necessary to have a great season.''

Lamb led the Cowboys with 79 receptions and 1,102 receiving yards and added six TDs last season, outdistancing Cooper (68/865/8). Cooper missed two games, but the Cowboys didn't get to see much of what their offense could look like with Lamb as the lead, as he suffered a concussion midway through the Chiefs game that Cooper missed and was not cleared for the following week.

With Cooper in Cleveland, Lamb could see additional reps out wide after playing a significant portion of his snaps from the slot.

Dallas firmly believes Lamb is capable of playing through the additional attention he'll garner from defenses sans Cooper. Much of the receiver room relies on Gallup being healthy to open the season. The addition of Washington, who could prove to be an underrated signing this season, provides a threat with upside.

Losing Cooper and Wilson won't be easy to overcome for Dallas, but there are pieces in place that can keep the Cowboys' offense explosive if they play up to their potential.

"This is the hardest part of the league to me, watching teammates, watching friends, watching men you've grown with over the past few years, on the field and off the field, leave," Prescott said of the offseason changes. "I'm excited for them, their next chapters. They'll do great things.