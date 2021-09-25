Dak Prescott looking forward to 'special' homecoming on Monday night

Dak Prescott﻿'s comeback tour is set for the homecoming game.

Returning to play in front of Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium for the first time since he broke his ankle last season, Prescott and Dallas will look to take down the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

And Prescott will look to take in all the joys of the home crowd.

"I think it will be more special just because of the amount of Cowboys fans that will be there versus the away games," Prescott said Friday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "I mean, obviously the first two they traveled great and felt the energy and felt that, but just knowing that the support that they've given me over these past, I guess, going on a year, was important, was something that I felt. And knowing when I run out there once again, whether it's pregame, whether it's in a moment within the game, just to be able to see up there and know that after COVID and what we all went through last year, to have them all back, yeah, it will be exciting.

"I'll take that moment, I'll be thankful for it, but then flip the mind right back again to the Eagles' defense and what I have to do to win the game."

Indeed, Cowboys fans travel well and were out and about in abundance for the season opener at Tampa Bay and a Week 2 showing against the host Los Angeles Chargers.

Monday night promises to be an even larger gathering of Cowboys faithful and Prescott's first time playing a regular-season game at AT&T Stadium since Week 5 of last year, which marked a harrowing end to his season when he was lost to a gruesome ankle injury against the Giants.

While that's hardly a memory Prescott would want to relive, his prowess on the Cowboys' home field is.