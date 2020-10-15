Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

"What's up everyone? I just want everyone to know that I'm doing well. I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days," Prescott said. "They've been more than overwhelming, from teammates to family to friends, to fans I don't know, to former and current platers around the league and players around all sport. I just wanted to say thank you. They're definitely appreciated and received well, so just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference. I'm in great spirits. Headed to see the doctor, headed to see my leg for the first time post-surgery. So, just ready to start this road to comeback. I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it."