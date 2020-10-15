Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

Dak Prescott's season is over, but he remains at the forefront of the minds of Dallas Cowboys fans.
In his first message since suffering the catastrophic ankle injury, Prescott thanked fans for the outpouring of support.
"I'll be back stronger and better," Prescott wrote on his Instagram story. "Thank you all."
Prescott followed up his Instagram story with a roughly 90 second video message.
"What's up everyone? I just want everyone to know that I'm doing well. I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days," Prescott said. "They've been more than overwhelming, from teammates to family to friends, to fans I don't know, to former and current platers around the league and players around all sport. I just wanted to say thank you. They're definitely appreciated and received well, so just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference. I'm in great spirits. Headed to see the doctor, headed to see my leg for the first time post-surgery. So, just ready to start this road to comeback. I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it."
Prescott's future in Dallas has been the subject of debate since the star QB broke his ankle Sunday afternoon. The 27-year-old was playing on the franchise tag. The Cowboys will have to tag him once again for around $37.7 million or agree on a long-term deal to keep the QB from hitting free agency.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan this week that if "anyone can overcome anything, it's Dak," and Dallas believes "he can come back stronger and better than ever."
Prescott's first message sets the goal to prove Jones correct.