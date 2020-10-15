NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

Published: Oct 15, 2020 at 10:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s season is over, but he remains at the forefront of the minds of Dallas Cowboys fans.

In his first message since suffering the catastrophic ankle injury, Prescott thanked fans for the outpouring of support.

"I'll be back stronger and better," Prescott wrote on his Instagram story. "Thank you all."

Prescott followed up his Instagram story with a roughly 90 second video message.

"What's up everyone? I just want everyone to know that I'm doing well. I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days," Prescott said. "They've been more than overwhelming, from teammates to family to friends, to fans I don't know, to former and current platers around the league and players around all sport. I just wanted to say thank you. They're definitely appreciated and received well, so just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference. I'm in great spirits. Headed to see the doctor, headed to see my leg for the first time post-surgery. So, just ready to start this road to comeback. I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it."

Prescott's future in Dallas has been the subject of debate since the star QB broke his ankle Sunday afternoon. The 27-year-old was playing on the franchise tag. The Cowboys will have to tag him once again for around $37.7 million or agree on a long-term deal to keep the QB from hitting free agency.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan this week that if "anyone can overcome anything, it's Dak," and Dallas believes "he can come back stronger and better than ever."

Prescott's first message sets the goal to prove Jones correct.

View this post on Instagram

FAITH GodsPlan

A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on

Related Content

news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Browns sent ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ home Thursday with an illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the star WR has not tested positive for COVID-19 but the team had him leave the facility as a precaution. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Sean McDermott confirms Bills' interest in Le'Veon Bell 

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the team is interested in running back Le'veon Bell. Bell was recently released by the New York Jets.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Super Bowl hangover 'frustrating' but has 'no correlation' with 49ers 2-3 start

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said injuries and no offseason have more to do with 2-3 start than the Super Bowl hangover.
news

Falcons working remotely Thursday after positive COVID-19 test

Atlanta had one confirmed positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, and the league is working to confirm one or more while contact tracing, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Matt Ryan not worried about future in Atlanta: 'We rent these lockers; we don't own them'

The Falcons fired the GM who selected ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ in the first round and the coach he's been with the past six seasons. The former NFL MVP is aware of the tenuous nature of football life.
news

Washington coach Ron Rivera: 'I have not quit' on Dwayne Haskins 

Ron Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins last week but the Washington head coach insists he still has faith that the second-year quarterback can be molded into a franchise QB.
news

Falcons enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following player's placement on list

The Falcons became the second team to enter the intensive COVID-19 protocol  following the team's placement of rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta's most recent opponent, the Carolina Panthers, entered the intensive protocol earlier Wednesday.
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton expected to return to practice Thursday

The Patriots are close to getting their QB1 back. Cam Newton was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and is expected to practice Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. His return puts him in line to play Sunday against the Broncos.
news

New Orleans to host 2025 Super Bowl; 2024 SB now TBD

Super Bowl LVIII is on the move. NFL owners pushed the Super Bowl slated to be played in New Orleans in 2024 to 2025, Judy Battista reports. 
news

NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl Game due to COVID-19

The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl game will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Adam Gase addresses Le'Veon Bell's release: Questions about RB's usage 'irrelevant'

The Jets released Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday after a little over a year's worth of time together in which Bell rushed 264 times for 863 yards -- a paltry 3.27 yards per carry -- and three scores.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL