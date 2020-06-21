Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 03:01 PM

Dak Prescott expected to sign franchise tender Monday

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Though a lucrative, long-term deal is still the goal, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his exclusive $31.4 million franchise tag tender on Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

As with all franchise tags, the two sides have until the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal.

While the future beyond this upcoming season will still need to be worked out, Prescott inking the tender means he's obligated to report to training camp on time and cannot hold out.

Prescott played out his rookie contract this past season and has never missed a game, having started 64 in a row to begin his NFL career.

The ever-reliable Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowler and hit career-highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Atlanta Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff during an NFL regular season football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 in Seattle. The Falcons won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff: 'We've definitely gotten better'

Atlanta's general manager believes the Falcons had a good draft and did well in free agency ahead of a season in which the pressure will be on. 
Mike and Kyle Shanahan became the first father and son to each appear in a Super Bowl as a head coach in NFL history.
news

Dads throughout NFL celebrate Father's Day

NFL dads celebrate Father's Day and thank the dads who showed them the way. 
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

New-age Panthers have familiar faces for Matt Rhule

As NFL Research points out, Matt Rhule has nine Panthers that he has previously coached during his seven combined seasons as head coach at Temple and then Baylor. And all nine are new additions to the roster. 
Plenty of history for fathers, sons and NFL football
news

Plenty of history for fathers, sons and NFL football

Fathers, sons and football continue to build nostalgia and memories in a long-standing NFL history.
Former Dolphins RB great Jim Kiick passes away at 73
news

Former Dolphins RB great Jim Kiick passes away at 73

Former NFL running back Jim Kiick, an AFL All-Star who later won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins, passed away, the team announced. He was 73.
NFLPA recommends that players stop private group workouts
news

NFLPA recommends that players stop private group workouts

NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer released a statement Saturday recommending players to stop "practicing together" until the start of training camps in late July.
Buccaneers: Individuals at facility tested positive for COVID-19
news

Buccaneers: Individuals at facility tested positive for COVID-19

"We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center," the Bucs said in a statement. Their facility has been vacated and is undergoing an "extensive sanitization."
Trent Williams signs restructured deal with 49ers, passes physical
news

Trent Williams signs restructured deal with 49ers, passes physical

Trent Williams has a new deal in San Francisco. Well, new-ish. Williams is due $12.5 million this season, the final year of a five-year extension signed with Washington in 2015. He'll receive around half of it from the 49ers guaranteed in advance.
Redskins retiring No. 49 jersey in honor of Bobby Mitchell
news

Redskins retiring No. 49 jersey in honor of Bobby Mitchell

In the near-88-year history of the Washington Redskins franchise, only one number had ever been retired: Sammy Baugh's No. 33. Only one, until Saturday.
49ers player tests positive for COVID-19
news

49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

A San Francisco 49ers player who was working out in Nashville has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium
news

George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium

A monument to the former and first Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from the franchise's former home, RFK Stadium, on Friday. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL